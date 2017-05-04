Movies From the Black Lagoon

A dull high school journalism teacher is all that stands between the residents of Venice, California and a rampaging nuclear beast in this low budget love letter to the “Creature From the Black Lagoon.”

Horror cinema of the 1970s is often remembered for ushering in the “masked killer “genre but there was always room for other types of terror flicks . This one is a throwback to the rubber suit monster mashes of the 50s but it manages to work in topical themes (nuclear energy) and a few buckets of the red stuff.

It all begins with a bizarre slow motion sequence that focuses on a lazy Frisbee game between two middle schoolers. Things take a nasty turn when an errant throw leads to the discovery of animal remains which are rendered in gruesome closeup. Next we hear some radio broadcast which fills in for the time honored plot device of starting a film with news headlines to provide exposition. The radio guys talk mutilated animal remains popping up in town and pitch the idea of a satanic cult.

Next we meet our hero, Wayne. He’s a journalism teacher at Venice High but you have to wonder if he’s any good as he mispronounces “piranha” when we first see him. He has a theory that the animal killings are related to a nearby nuclear reactor . He gets a chance to test his theory when a local couple are slaughtered by a monster that resembles the Black Lagoon creature with a hunchback. Wayne sneaks into the victims’ home and steals mud from the carpet. A scientist friend confirms that it is radioactive.

Wayne opts to cut a few classes (so much for reporters of tomorrow) so he can pursue this story and isn’t afraid to tell his wife that he hopes it will lead to a hot journalism career. Wayne begins canvassing the downtown canal area and soon learns that a creature has been observe there. His witnesses are a gaggle of booze soaked hobos but that doesn’t deter Wayne from seeking out a scientist who has come to work at a local oil plant after his negligence caused a reactor leak in Wisconsin. The scientist advises that a nuclear mud called “Slithis” may have interacted with a life form and given birth to a murderous mutant.

Wayne can’t sell the police on his theory so he opts to charter a boat and go after the critter himself. It all leads to a decent showdown that ups the body count as our monster declares war on all seamen. The final confrontation is decidedly gory and perks up the film’s lazy pace long enough to deliver a shock ending that will not disappoint fans of sequels (though this flick has yet to spawn one).

This was made on the cheap but it is a lot of fun and nothing like your average 70’s shocker. The monster suit is tight but the film suffers from a sagging middle that relies too much on stilted dialog. What a shame as the monster scenes are spot on. Keep the skip button handy and you can turn this into a lean 30 minute monster film. The only drawback to watching this on fast forward is you’ll miss out on some great script clunkers. We’ll leave you with the best one.

Best Line: “Wayne, I just can’t imagine how you’re going to convince anybody that there is a slime creature feasting on the people of Venice.”

SLITHIS – 1978, Rated PG

By Tom Doty

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

