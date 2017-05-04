Rental Central

A light week will see two features with heavy adult themes competing with two series collections about detectives.

OBSESSION – This little known Dutch film was the first one shot in English. It is worth your time a features a’ Hitchcockian’ script (co-written by Martin Scorsese) about a young man who sees a graphic murder in an art museum. He spies the crime through a ting hole in the wall behind a fallen painting. Meanwhile his reporter girlfriend works a disappearance that may be related. Some cool set pieces here and eerie photography augment the suspense.

FIFTY SHADES DARKER – The second film in this proposed trilogy finds a business executive trying to reunite with his secretary/girlfriend. She, however, seizes on this new development in their relationship to make some demands on her controlling boy friend. If you liked the books then this is for you.

MANNIX – Mike Connors starred as a two fisted private eye in this series that ran on CBS from the late-sixties through the early-seventies. It is a classic crime show that featured elements of fifties noir (a hero who usually got knocked out and lied to at least once per episode) and cool jazz music. The show also saw the first African American actress to co-star in a major series. Gail Fisher won an Emmy for her turn as Mannix’s secretary, Peggy, who had been married to a policeman killed in the line of duty and was raising her son as a single parent.

THE STREETS OF SAN FRANCISCO – This series, from Quinn Martin, is collected after a slow release schedule that saw the show split into half season volumes that trickled out over the course of a dozen years. Karl Malden and Michael Douglas stars as detectives who handle all manner of cases. The guest stars are top drawer and the series benefits from good stories and location shooting . Season two has a classic episode featuring John Davidson as a crossdressing serial killer who suffers from a split personality. The chemistry between Malden and Douglas elevates the drama.

Light week awaits renters

By Tom Doty

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.