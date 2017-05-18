Family Life

My hairdryer broke last week. And right in the middle of my morning assembly/preparation! I clicked the buttons several times with no luck. I squealed to myself then dug through drawers to find the travel hairdryer I hadn’t used since 2004 in Poland. It blew a whisper of air through my bangs. I could have run through the wet morning grass and it would have dried faster. At least it worked-a little.

I had known this was coming, to be honest. My Revlon 1875 had been a good friend but we were definitely having trouble. It heated my hair every morning with great gusto until it was crispy, brittle and dry. I used conditioner from time to time but it didn’t seem to help. Only because I continued to use my molten lava heater each day. After drying my hair, it was so hot I had to rest it safely away from anything flammable or melt-able. I should’ve seen it coming.

I went to Walmart later that day; so many choices. I’m kind of a middle of the road girl when it comes to purchases. I don’t want the most expensive…I don’t want the cheapest. I settled for a Conair Infiniti Pro 1875. (I didn’t really need something called “pro” because I’m not even an average hair-fixer, but I loved the name Infiniti in it!) It was a bright orange color. I’ve never had an orange hairdryer!

The next morning I was a little excited about using it. I turned on my new best styling friend. Holy Smokes! The turbo jet engine blew everything off the counter. I had to dig through the garbage for my contacts holder! The gale force wind blew my hair dry, that’s for sure, but attacked my cow-lick with a vengeance. It made it look like a…what would be bigger than a cow-lick? A musk ox-lick! That’s it! (If you don’t know what a musk ox is, Google it. They’re huge!) At work, my co-workers thought I had gotten a haircut. “Did you cut it yourself?” they asked. My hair was all weird and looked shorter-plus the musk ox-lick right in the front. A scarf would have been an improvement.

I missed my old Revlon 1875. It nearly singed my eyebrows when I used it, but the air was hot. My new Conair Infiniti Pro 1875 blew much cooler air. The wind speed was greater with my new one, but no matter how many buttons I pushed, I couldn’t get it to blow really hot air. My old Revlon 1875 was practically a fire hazard because it became so heated. The new hairdryer could be placed straight in the drawer because it was so cool. My old Revlon 1875 didn’t hate my cow-lick so much and didn’t blow everything off the counter. But my Revlon 1875 was gone.

It may sound silly, but my new Infiniti Pro has been teaching me a lesson. I realize now that I don’t always like change. I think I do, I say I do, but it’s the change I choose. I often don’t like change that is thrust upon me.

Sometimes, change is good-even great! New opportunities, new adventures-that’s good change. But there are hard changes, like caring for a parent, getting help for an addiction, relocating because of employment, sickness, growing up and growing old. Letting our children grow up…now that’s a hard change. This week on KLove, Levi Lusko said, “The change you need may not be the change you want.” Preach it, brother!

This time of the year brings lots of changes that are good and also difficult. Many kids are graduating from elementary school, middle school and high school. Parents are sick with excitement/fear about the future. Lots of tears are being squelched or shed. We want things to stay the same! We want to freeze time!

In a state of continuous change, there’s one thing we can count on to remain the same: Jesus. Hebrews 13:8 says: “Jesus Christ, the same yesterday and today and forever.” That’s good to know! In the ups and downs, ins and outs of our crazy lives, we can count on Him to be with us and help us through each day no matter what it brings.

My new favorite saying is, “If nothing ever changed, there would be no butterflies!” I love butterflies!

Dealing with change

By Dawn Reed

Dawn Reed is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

