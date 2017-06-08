Brown paper and vinegar

We were working on a patient when I got my first whiff. (My boss is a pediatric dentist; I’m a dental assistant.) It was just a whisper of something. I sniffed again. It was familiar but I couldn’t place it. I pondered as I passed instruments. Another quiet sniff. It was vinegar! Dad gum it! The vinegar had seeped through the brown paper strips, through the plastic wrap, through my sock, through my shoe and now it was quietly sneaking up from the floor. I cringed. Dad gum it! I thought again. It’s a good thing I had glasses and a mask on to hide the look on my face.

My foot started bothering me a few weeks ago. It hurt when I walked, which was only a little inconvenient at first. When it wasn’t’ getting better, I went to the doctor, had an x-ray, got two shots, and meds to take by mouth for several days. My foot was all inflamed and puffy on the top. “Have you been picking at it?” he asked in that tone people use when they already know the answer. “Yes…” I admitted sheepishly as if I had been tricked into it. It was determined that it was probably just arthritis. After the meds, it did seem better. For a few days.

Now it’s back full swing and I’m just aggravated. I’m past wondering if it’s something serious. I just want it to be fixed. But I can’t touch it! I promised! I was going back in forth in my head. Should I go back to the doctor? I don’t WANT to go back to the doctor! Will it just go away? It’s NOT just going away! I don’t want to do anything until after vacation! What if I need to do something before vacation?! (Sometimes I talk to myself.)

As I got ready for bed last night, I suddenly thought of brown paper bags and vinegar. That used to be the cure for everything! I know countless people who have had brown paper bag and vinegar miracles! Sprains, infections, and ingrown toenails are only a few things that can be helped with a brown paper bag and vinegar! I hurried to the kitchen telling my beloved what I planned to do. He agreed that it was a great idea. “Do I need to sleep on the couch?” I yelled. (I would smell awful!) “No,” he called back, “I love the smell of vinegar!” (He’s the best!)

How does one wrap brown paper bag around something? Should I stick my foot in a baggie? Or a towel? Should I keep it elevated? I had no clue!

I scoured around for a brown paper bag and then found the vinegar. Apple cider or white? I had to Google it. Apple cider worked best, my source said. Of course, it did…it smells the worst! Can’t they make an unscented vinegar?!

I soaked the brown paper strips in apple cider vinegar and then wrapped them around my foot. Then I wrapped my vinegar-y foot in plastic wrap like a burrito. It was genius! I triple wrapped it because I wanted to sleep in my own bed. It was like a plastic sock! It was so cool!

Because my foot was all bundled up, I slept wonderfully. This morning, I couldn’t wait to unwrap it! It was so much better! Not quite healed, but definitely better. To continue the healing process, I thought I should just wear it to work, too. I wrapped part of my foot with a thin strip of brown paper with just a little vinegar on it. It was just a tiny bit of vinegar, and it would be all the way down by the floor. Nobody would even smell it. I covered it neatly with plastic wrap and then with my sock. I had to wear my croc-like shoes because my foot wouldn’t fit in my regular shoes. They squeak a little when I walk. Now I squeaked and crunched at every step.

Everything had been going well until just now. I could smell the vinegar through my mask! Would my doctor think it was me? Or would he think it was our patient? (Little boys don’t always smell the best.) I moved my foot back and forth hoping to disperse the fumes. As soon as we were finished, I raced to the restroom to take off my poultice and wash my foot. I smelled my sock. It wasn’t too bad. I waved it in the air and then put it back on. Lesson learned.

Knowing there’ a Bible verse for everything, I found one that could be connected to my vinegar-y foot. This one is KJV: “And it shall come to pass, that instead of a sweet smell there shall be a stink…” Isaiah 3:24.

By Dawn Reed

Dawn Reed is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

