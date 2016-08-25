May and Combs to wed

William and Michelle May of West Liberty have announced the engagement of their daughter, Lacy Christian May to Blake Alexander Combs of Morehead.

The bride to be is the granddaughter of Bill and Donna Lacy of Cannel City and Sallie and the late Parker May of West Liberty.

The prospective groom is the son of Bo and Janey Combs of Morehead. He is the grandson of Leslie Martin of Morehad and the late Arnold and Minnie Combs of Topmost.

The bride to be is a graduate of Morehead State University, where she received her Master of Science degree in Career and Technical Education with an emphasis in Agriculture. She is employed as a University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development in Magoffin County.

The prospective groom is a graduate of University of Kentucky, where e received a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He is employed as a Transportation Engineer.

They plan to wed in Spring 2017.