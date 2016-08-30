MSU Art and Design Faculty Exhibition to open Sept. 7

MOREHEAD – The main gallery in the Claypool-Young Art Building at Morehead State University will host the 2016 Annual MSU Art and Design Faculty Exhibition, Sept. 7-30.

An opening reception will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from 5-7 p.m. with complimentary refreshments along with live music. The reception is free and open to the public.

The annual event showcases the artworks of faculty. Reflecting the strength and diversity of the department’s programs and instruction, the show features a wide range of media and techniques. Paintings, drawings, photography, computer generated imagery, textiles, as well as mixed media and ceramic works will be on display.

The Claypool-Young Art Gallery is an educational resource of the department and the university as a whole; the faculty exhibition is an embodiment of the gallery’s mission. Both as a venue for instruction and as a means to exhibit their work to the university and community, the exhibition is possibly the most anticipated show.

Participants include Jenny Bell, Christopher Field, Robert Franzini, Deeno Golding, Toni Hobbs, Dongfeng Li, Elizabeth Mesa-Gaido, Gary Mesa-Gaido, Robyn Moore, Jeanne Petsch, Jennifer A. Reis, Caitlin Slover and Adam Yungbluth.

In association with the exhibition, there will be an Art Faculty Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. until noon. Exhibiting art instructors will be on hand to discuss their work, as well as field questions.

The art gallery features contemporary art for MSU’s community as well as the university’s service region.

Programming support in part comes from the Buckner and Sally S. Hinkle Endowment for Humanities, Morehead State Public Radio, Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.

The gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment, and is free and open to the public. Parking is available on Main Street, directly behind the Claypool-Young Art Building, and across campus after 5 p.m.

Additional information is available by contacting Reis, gallery director, at 606-783-5446.