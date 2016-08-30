66th Annual Tri-State Gospel Sing set for Breaks Park

BREAKS, Va. – The 66th Annual Tri-State Gospel Sing will be held Labor Day weekend at Breaks Interstate Park. The event is slated for Saturday, September 3-Monday, September 5 at the park amphitheater.

“Our staff is proud to once again be hosting this wonderful event, which draws a terrific crowd and serves to highlight the rich musical and religious heritage of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky,” said Breaks Interstate Park Superintendent Austin Bradley.

Scheduled to perform on Saturday, September 1 are The Jackson Family, Ronnie Spriggs, Salvation Rain, Tammy Jones Robinette, Steppin’ Out on Faith, Gospel Grass Trio, The Parsons, Keen Mountain Brothers, Change of Heart, Kevin Wilson Band, Willis Canada, Eddie Street, Master’s Harmony, and Strings of Hope, Primitive Quartet, New Harvest Brothers, New Again and The Principles.

On Sunday, September 2, scheduled performers are The Parsons, The Jackson Family, Change of Heart, Kevin Wilson Band, Salvation Rain, Ronnie Spriggs, Keen Mountain Brothers, Gospel Grass Trio, Eddie Street, Strings of Hope, Master’s Harmony, Steppin’ Out on Faith, Ritchie Rose & Bob Smallwood, Blood Bought Trio, Willis Canada and New Harvest Brothers.

Singers planned for Monday, September 5 are Eddie Street, The Jackson Family, Gospel Grass Trio, The Parsons, Salvation Rain, Ronnie Spriggs, Kevin Wilson Band, Change of Heart and New Again.

Performers may not sing in the order listed.

Morning devotions will begin at 9 am each day. The event will run from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Monday.

Breaks Interstate Park is located on the Kentucky – Virginia border and is accessed State Route 80. Commissioned by the U.S. Congress in 1954, it encompasses more than 4,600 acres and is one of only two interstate parks in the United States. For more information about the park, visit www.BreaksPark.com.