‘UPIKE, Pett & Pulitzer’ event set for Sept. 13

PIKEVILLE – The University of Pikeville, in partnership with the Kentucky Humanities Council and the Pulitzer Prize Board, is bringing 2000 Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist, Joel Pett, to campus on Sept. 13.

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Pulitzer Prizes the event will focus on Pett’s longstanding career as an editorial cartoonist with the Lexington Herald Leader, the current landscape of editorial cartooning, as well as the affect of winning the prestigious Pulitzer Prize. In addition to speaking with faculty, students and the community at large, a traveling art show with selections of Pett’s Pulitzer-winning cartoons and other pieces will be on display. The event will be held in Booth Auditorium, Record Memorial Building, at 1:30 p.m.

“UPIKE, Pett & Pulitzer” is the second stop on Pett’s tour of Kentucky focusing on the Pulitzer Centennial with a culminating appearance at the Kentucky Book Fair on Nov. 5, 2016, at the Frankfort Convention Center.

“We are delighted to host this event,” said Howard Roberts, dean and professor of the Coleman College of Business and board chair of the Kentucky Humanities Council. “To engage our campus and community through the accomplishments and the talent of a Pulitzer Prize winner, particularly at a time when editorial cartooning and the political landscape are so vibrant, is something that UPIKE strives to achieve with each event.”

The event is free of charge and a reception will follow Pett’s presentation and brief question and answer session with audience members.