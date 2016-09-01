Rental Central

Some fine bets for entertainment for the upcoming week include a sequel, a thriller, and a real nail biter of a horror yarn.

NOW YOU SEE ME 2 – The Four Horseman a quartet of illusionists who model themselves after Robin Hood, are back in this sequel that finds them targeting a technical genius/ billionaire with some questionable ethics. This time they are in for a fight as this guy,Mabry, has some tricks up his sleeve too. The cats includes Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Morgan Freeman, Michel Caine, and Libby Caplan. Daniel Radcliffe joins the cast as Mabry and makes for a snarky foil.

MONEY MONSTER – A man takes a TV host hostage on the air in this convincing thriller. George Clooney stars as a financial talk show host who urges viewers to buy a stock that tanks. One night an audience member reveals he is armed and wants an explanation as he lost everything. This puts Clooney on the spot but he has a smart producer, Julia Roberts, running his show and she tries to manage the encounter while dealing with the police.

THE DARKNESS – Kevin Bacon and Radha Mitchell star as parents who return forma family vacation to the Grand Canyon with an unwanted guest. turns out a supernatural force has hitched itself to them and feeds off their fears. Genuinely spooky.

THE ONES BELOW – A young couple in London finds out they are expecting their first child. Anxiety looms but new neighbors move in downstairs and they too are expecting. The wives bond quickly and things start looking up. All is not as it seems with the neighbors but giving away any more would be a crime. Good fun.

Sequel, thriller among upcoming new releases

By Tom Doty

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.