Kentucky Arts Council funds 11 consultancies

FRANKFORT — The Kentucky Arts Council will fund consultancies for seven groups and four individuals through the Kentucky Peer Advisory Network (KPAN).

Each grant awardee will receive a six-hour consultancy from a selected arts professional in the Kentucky Peer Advisory directory. Consultants provide training to assist eligible organizations and individual artists with board development, grant writing, marketing and promotions, strategic planning, festival planning and other needs. Consultancy fees are paid by the Kentucky Arts Council.

Kentucky arts organizations as well as community groups incorporating arts programming and individual artists participating in arts council programs are eligible to apply for a KPAN consultancy.

The awardees, listed with county and consultancy topic, include: Appalachian Artisan Center of Kentucky, Knott, strategic planning; Berea Arts Council, Madison, marketing and promotion; Downtown Frankfort Inc., Franklin, program development; Flamenco Louisville, Jefferson, fundraising, business and finance; Carla Gover, Fayette, marketing and promotion; Henderson Area Arts Alliance, Henderson, building partnerships; Louisville Artisans Guild, Jefferson, marketing and promotion; Na Skylark, Hardin, product development; Mary Nehring, Woodford, technology; Mitzi Sinnott, Greenup, business and finance; Nora Swanson, Madison, marketing and promotion.