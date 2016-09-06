Kentucky State Fair attracts large crowds

LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky State Fair drew 564,937 fairgoers in its 11-day run, thanks to good weather and large crowds on Military Day and Senior Day. Fair officials noted that the attendance count is the most accurate in the Fair’s history, thanks to improved software and automated scanners at the entrance gates.

“Our goal is to attract more people to the Kentucky State Fair with lower prices and a higher quality of experience,” said Dr. Mark Lynn, chairman of the Kentucky State Fair Board. “Because of our robust sponsorship program, we were able to offer free admission to our military families and seniors on their respective days, and it paid off in noticeably large crowds on both of those days.”

Lynn also said the accurate attendance reports are critical to growing the state fair audience and building on the fairgoer experience in the future. “The new scanners this year gave us numbers that are solid and reliable.”

Large crowds took advantage of the free concert series in Cardinal Stadium, and the opening concert in Freedom Hall was near sell-out capacity for Reba McEntire. More fairgoers purchased advance gate admission and there was a sizeable increase in those who took advantage of free parking across from the main gate on both weekends of the Fair.

The 4-H and FFA Sale of Champions held during the Fair raised $118,500; the champion country ham was auctioned off for $600,000 and the World’s Championship Horse Show awarded $1.2 million in prizes and premiums.

The 113th Kentucky State Fair dates are August 17-27, 2017.

