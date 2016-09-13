Kentucky ASA to host kickoff event at MSU

MOREHEAD – Morehead State University’s Space Science Center will be the site for the kickoff event for the Kentucky Aerospace States Association.

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton joined the Aerospace States Association (ASA) and established a Kentucky Chapter, Kentucky Aerospace States Association (KY ASA).

KY ASA will host “October Sky Launch,” Wednesday, Oct. 5, at MSU’s Space Science Center . The event will include an educational session on KY ASA for any interested aerospace/aviation individuals, a networking opportunity for those individuals, a symbolic rocket launch, an open Q&A session with the executive committee and the screening of a space-themed film in the Star Theater.

The KY ASA leadership team forming the Executive Committee, includes: Lt. Gov. Hampton, chair; Dr. Benjamin Malphrus, Morehead State University, vice chair; Edwin Webb, World Trade Center Kentucky, executive committee; Dannette Wilder, Sealing Life, executive committee; Kris Kimel, Kentucky Science and Technology Corporation, executive committee; and Brad Thomas, East Kentucky Power.

“Kentucky is an aerospace state- aerospace is the number one economic driver in the Commonwealth,” said Dr. Malphrus, Space Science Center executive director. “Joining the national association for the aerospace states- states in which aerospace is a critical industry, is a major step forward for us. The KY ASA Chapter will provide a mechanism for government, the aerospace manufacturing industry, universities and schools to together to develop a strategic plan to promote evolve the aerospace industry.”

The five areas of focus for KY ASA include the aerospace industry, research and development, aviation and airports, government and workforce development.

“Since the aerospace/aviation industry is Kentucky’s number one export, it is critical to build positive momentum through a unified effort across the commonwealth,” said Lt. Gov. Hampton.

ASA is a national nonprofit organization that seeks to promote a state-based perspective in federal aerospace policy development, support state aerospace initiatives that enhance student/teacher education outreach, encourage economic development opportunities and connect private industry stakeholders.