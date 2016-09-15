Rental Central

Renters will have a wide variety of choices during the upcoming week. The choices include two sequels but the best bet is an historical action drama.

THE FREE STATE OF JONES – Summer was not the best time to release this drama in theaters but it should do well on home video. Matthew McConaughey stars as a Mississippi man who rebels against the confederacy and erects the titular location in Jones County Mississippi. What follows is a sometimes talky and occasionally violent story that is always compelling. Jones’ state lasts all the way into reconstruction and offers a unique perspective on the Civil War era.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: OUT OF THE SHADOWS – This reboot of the popular action series of the 90’s finds the shelled heroes barely catching their breath after besting the evil Shredder. they are soon called upon to stop him again when he teams with a new villain called Krang, voiced by Brad Garret (Everyone Loves Raymond). Fun and fast moving with much better effects than the older series.

NEIGHBORS 2: SORORITY RISING – Mac and Kelly return in this sequel which finds them facing worse neighbors than frat boys- a sorority. the foul mouthed and crass schoolgirls are more than a match for them . Ultimately they must bring in someone as young and free spirited as the sorority as a secret weapon. That means a return of frat boy Teddy (Zac Efron ). Loud and dumb with a few chuckles here and there thanks to returning cast members Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

MODERN FAMILY: SEASON 7 – The popular Emmy winning sitcom continues to provide lots of laughs as the cast members all return for another round of miscommunications and fast paced silliness. Once again it all works thanks to fast pacing and crisp writing.

By Tom Doty

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

