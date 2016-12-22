Cross-cultural experience brings students together

PIKEVILLE – Exploring other cultures and building relationships with peers was among the highlights for University of Pikeville students during a multicultural weekend at the Indianapolis International Festival.

The trip itinerary featured a parade of nations, cultural presentations from regional and international performers, a visit to the Indianapolis Zoo, and cuisine from across the globe. Visits to Thai and Indian restaurants were on the menu, along with a shopping trip to an international market.

The 29 UPIKE students represented several states and six countries including Taiwan, Japan, Jamaica, Ecuador, Columbia and El Salvador.

Diann Whittier, director of international students and scholar services, and Tim Whittier, professor of biology and director of study abroad, led the trip that was sponsored by UPIKE’s Office of International Students and Scholar Services. Together, the couple has led more than 600 student trips.

“Field trips like these are important because it provides international students with a hands-on educational experience and gives them a greater understanding of U.S. culture,” said Diann Whittier. “Effective multicultural concepts are not learned from the web or movies or media venues but found in peer-to-peer human interaction.”

UPIKE students enjoyed an Indian dinner as part of a multicultural weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Ind. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_UPIKE-International-Festival-2016-1-.jpg UPIKE students enjoyed an Indian dinner as part of a multicultural weekend in Cincinnati, Ohio, and Indianapolis, Ind.