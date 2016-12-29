Rental Central

The new year will get off to a slow start this week though Tweens were in for a treat with a major release aimed at their age group.

BLAIR WITCH – A belated sequel finds the brother of the original film’s Heather on a quest to find her. He stumbles across the footage that made up the first film and still decides to go to the same spot with equally ignorant friends. They find trouble. The effects are a little better and the film actually delivers a few scares but the script is as bad as the first one and amounts to people reacting to stuff using a limited vocabulary.

MIDDLE SCHOOL: THE WORST YEARS OF MY LIFE – The popular book series makes for an entertaining comedy aimed at the 11-14 set. The film charts how Rafe and his friends rebel against their overly structured school. Their plan is to break every rule in the school’s hefty book and let chaos rein. This aims to do for middle school what “Animal House” did for college and mostly succeeds.

2 LAVA 2 LANTULA – This sequel to “Lavalantula” features the return of that film’s star, Steve Guttenberg. This time his movie star character walks off the set of a big budget action epic to rescue his daughter from an outbreak of lava spitting spiders in Florida. A few laughs but this is getting old faster than “Sharknado.”

THE INTERNECINE PROJECT – A classic 70’s suspense film proves quite relevant to our times with this thriller that was written by Barry Levinson9Rain Man) and stars James Coburn. The film focuses on a businessman who accepts a job as an advisor to the new president. unfortunately he has a past as a spy to bury and that means killing off the only four people who can finger him. His solution is a nasty one and involves getting the quartet to kill each other. Dark stuff but played perfectly.

Tweens to receive late gifts via new releases

By Tom Doty

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.