Movies From the Black Lagoon

This entry in the “Howling” series retains none of the original characters but manages to be a lot better than part Two though that’s akin to choosing between death by shark or lawn mower.

The action takes place in the land down under this time and juggles various sub-plots with some success. First up this is the story of a young woman who breaks away from her werewolf roots to pursue an adventure in the big city. There she meets a casting director , Donny, and gets a job on a low budget werewolf flick, “Unmasked: Part 8.” She turns the tables on her casting director by seducing him into fathering her were-child. They journey to her home town of “Flow” (wow that’s clever just spell it backwards) where they plan to raise their offspring in relative peace.

Secondly this is the story of a Russian ballerina who defects to Australia where she quickly blows her cover by wolfing out during a rehearsal of “Swan Lake.” She is briefly captured but soon escapes to join the clan at “Flow.”

This is also the story of an anthropologist named Breckmeyer. He journeys to Barbie, Australia in order to prove that werewolves exist. He is convinced that his grandfather filmed an actual ritual where Aborigines murdered a werewolf but everyone believes that the movie has been doctored(like that famous Bigfoot video of a guy in a hair shirt loping away from the camera).

There is also a military/papal plot to exterminate the Tasmanian Wolf, as if there weren’t enough plotlines already for a dozen werewolf flicks.

The stories converge when the military capture the werewolves of ‘Flow” by stunning them with darts. Breckmeyer plans to study them with scientific guidelines but falls for the beastly ballerina. He also proves the theory that strobe lights can induce a werewolf transformation(though wolf man movie fans knew this from witnessing the disco massacre scene in Paul Naschy’s magnum opus “Dr. Jekyll vs. the Werewolf).

This is actually an okay film though it’s rather talky. Lots of funny bit including a screening of a werewolf film called “It Came From Uranus.” The best part is the climax during which the U.S.A. sends in the “Omega Team.” Turns out that the Omegas are just two guys barely tough enough to whip your aunt Petunia. They are kind of dumb too and learn too late that you never poke a charred werewolf on the Barbie, and you absolutely never, ever, fire a bazooka at a werewolf when it’s right on top of you.

Unfortunately the film actually continues unspooling after these events. By the time an age of political correctness arises to grant amnesty to the characters you’ll be fast asleep. This is definitely one you can walk out on after the final fight.

Best Line: “I think he fell in love with the Russian werewolf.”

HOWLING 111: THE MARSUPIALS – 1987, Rated PG-13

By Tom Doty

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

