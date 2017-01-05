Rental Central

A mostly mediocre week will see a quartet of releases that mostly missed the mark.

THE ACCOUNTANT – Ben Affleck stars as the titular number cruncher. He is a bad boy accountant whose takes big money for cooking mob accounts. He takes a legit job for a huge corporation and finds himself un-cooking books which leads to murder and assorted mayhem. CPA’s may enjoy this look at the dark side of record keeping.

DEEPWATER HORIZON – Big budget melodrama about the offshore oil rig that exploded in 2010 . They bypass the environmental angle for a straight forward action flick about heroism and miss the big picture. That said the disaster sequences is spot on and the cast(which includes Kurt Russell, Mark Walberg, and John Malkovich) are game.

MAX STEEL – Teen angst and super heroics make for a dull mishmash in this story. A young man is fused with an alien being to become the title character. Unfortunately it takes the whole movie for this to happen and the ten minute action finale is a little too late in coming.

THE BIRTH OF A NATION – The Nat Turner rebellion deserves a solid big screen retelling but his isn’t it.

Four new releases aren’t must-see movies

By Tom Doty

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

