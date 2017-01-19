Rental Central

A few surprises this week as two barely seen releases proved to be quite good and one big studio sequel delivered the goods.

INFERNO – The third film featuring Tom Hanks as Dan Browns cryptographer/sleuth is a worthy follow up to ‘The DaVinci Code.” This time Robert Langdon wakes up in an Italian hospital with amnesia and must trace the clues that put him on the trail of a madman aiming to create ‘Dante’s Inferno” on earth by releasing a plague. Ron Howard returns as director and delivers an edgy thriller.

USS INDIANAPPOLIA: MEN OF COURAGE – Fans of ‘Jaws” will recognize this film as the true story behind Captain Quint’s monologue about why he’ll never wear a life vest. The true story shows what happened to the crew of the titular ship after it was torpedoed by the Japanese and sunk . Out of a crew of 1,197 men only 316 would survive. About three hundred went down with the ship but the rest were stranded at sea for four days before a rescue notice even went out. Turns out their ship had delivered the Hiroshima bomb and was considered top secret . the survivors must cope with starvation, sharks, and wounds incurred from the disaster. Harrowing with good work from Nicolas Cage, Thomas Jane and Tom Sizemore.

THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS – Downbeat but effective drama about a World War 1 veteran who take s a job as a lighthouse operator on a small island off the coast of Western Australia. While coming to grips with his wartime experiences he falls for a local woman . Their marriage appears to turn him around but the inability to bear children leads to a poor decision when they opt to raise an infant they rescue form a derelict rowboat. Michael Fassbender stars.

HOOPERMAN – Steve Bochco(Hill Street Blues, NYPD Blue) created this cult series from the late eighties that starred John Ritter as a San Francisco policeman who inherits his rundown apartment building as well as his landlord’s nasty tempered Jack Russell Terrier. A gratifying mix of drama and character driven comedy that benefits from Ritter’s likeable portrayal . This set collects the entire two season run.

Surprises among upcoming new releases

By Tom Doty

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

