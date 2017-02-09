Rental Central

Four very diverse pieces of entertainment made for an exciting week for renters but a tough one if you didn’t have time for all of them.

ARRIVAL – Science Fiction is often reduced to action movies but this effort about alien visitation is more along the lines of serious fare like “Contact.” The story finds our troubled world divided when a dozen alien ships take up positions around the world. It falls to a well chosen crew of scientific thinkers, led by a linguist, to establish communications. What follows is a slow build as they work to decipher the language and understand if these visitors pose a threat while around them countries try prepare for all contingencies. The strong cats includes Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, and Forest Whitaker.

THE EDGE OF SEVENTEEN – The challenges of adolescence for two young women are charted in this excellent dram from writer/director Kelly Fremon Craig. The story focuses on the bond between Nadine and Krista as they try to help each other make the transition to high school but their path hits a huge obstacle when Nadine realizes Krista has been secretly dating her older brother. Sensitive dram with welcome humor scattered throughout.

BLEED FOR THIS – The true story of boxer Vinnie Pazienza who claimed two world titles before having his spinal cord severed in a car accident. This should have ended the slugger’s career but his natural stubbornness and a great trainer, Kevin Rooney, inspired the fighter to defy doctors who claimed he would never walk again. Great stuff but I can’t give away more in case you aren’t aware of how this turned out. Miles Teller and Aaron Ekhart are equally good as Pazienza and Rooney.

HAP AND LEONARD – SEASON ONE – Excellent adaptation of Joe R. Lansdale’s novels about a pair of East Texas friends who somehow find themselves working as private investigators. This is pulp television at its finest as Michael Kenneth Williams and James Purefoy bring the titular characters to life. They are basically good guys who run afoul of a nasty pair of killers when they hire on to help an old flame of Hap’s.

Variety of new releases coming for renters

By Tom Doty

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

