Movies From the Black Lagoon

A zombie apocalypse spreads quickly throughout South Korea, and the titular locomotive, in this action packed thriller that manages to combine zombie horror with emotion laden drama while still delivering edge of your seat action sequences.

It opens with the obligatory leak at a chemical company but quickly moves on to the zombie stuff. A distracted driver runs over a deer near the chemical producing complex but is too wrapped up in his own drama to stick around. Too bad as he misses the animal’s awkward resurrection which finds it scrambling off into the woods with herky-jerky movements that spell bad news for the hunter who takes aim at this deadly Doe.

Next we meet a single father, Sek-woo, who is overly committed to his job as a hedge fund guru. He is so into his work that he skips his daughter’s recital ,on her birthday no less, and even manages to buy her the same present he already got her at Christmas. He does find time to be angry that his little girl, Su-an, wants to spend her special day with mommy.

He gives in and opts to ride with her on the titular train. They almost get creamed in traffic when a stream of emergency responders surge through an intersection at high speed. This is the first of several warning signals(which include news reports and the glow of far away fires) that get missed by our self-serving lead character . They make it to the train but are busy finding their seats and miss seeing a pedestrian taken down by a shadowy figure. Meanwhile a blood spattered young lady has managed to make the train and she doesn’t have a ticket.

The female zombie puts the bite on an attendant and the plague spreads like wildfire. It helps that bullet trains can’t stop on a dime and that there is plenty of confusion on board. We soon meet the rest of the passengers and they are all people with issues of their own. Can these self centered commuters find a way to sort out their personal baggage and come together to stop the zombie horde? That is just one of the questions the film wrestles with as the train becomes a rocketing metaphor for a society that has become deeply narcissistic and overly dependent on technology.

The train receives mixed messages about what is going on outside of it. Eventually they are ordered to disembark at an upcoming stop where military forces will meet them. This leads to a crackerjack sequence wherein they are let out at an eerily quiet station. Nearing street level they learn that the army has been zombified and re-boarding will mean outrunning a mass of creatures while heading the wrong way up a moving escalator.

The characters we have been following make it back on board but find themselves on separate cars with flesh eating monsters filling the spaces between. What follows is a second jaw tightening exercise as they make their way through the cars using periods when tunnels paint the cars in shadows. Turns out our rampaging dead shut down when they can’t see but are more than willing to spring at any loud noise they hear.

It all comes down to whether people can learn to put their self serving ways aside and start looking out for each other. Change is a tough nut but whether or not it can be achieved while under the monumental stress of death by undead strap hangers is another question.

This turns out to be an excellent exercise in drama . The film takes a chance by making its main character a selfish doofus but they also hand him a spirited young daughter who is equally determined to do right by everyone she meets. The end result is you get the excitement of a ‘people in peril ‘flick as well as a fine drama where you care about the outcome and think about the characters after the film is over. A win/win for film fans .

Best Line: “At times like this ,only watch out for yourself.”

TRAIN TO BUSAN – 2016, Unrated

By Tom Doty

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.

Tom Doty is a columnist for The Floyd County Times.