Big Sandy Singers and Band to hold auditions April 25

PRESTONSBURG – The Big Sandy Singers and Band will hold auditions for vocalists and musicians at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 25 in the Gearheart Auditorium on the Prestonsburg campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

Operated through the fine arts department of BSCTC, the Big Sandy Singers and Band are an elite group of students who serve as ambassadors of the college while honing their skills in performing arts. Over the course of ten years, the college has awarded nearly $500,000 in scholarships to deserving students in the program.

“The Big Sandy Singers and Band allow students the opportunity to follow their passion in music while getting a college education,” said Chesi Spriggs, assistant director of Fine Arts at BSCTC.

If selected, the students will receive a scholarship to BSCTC.

Those seeking to audition must RSVP by contacting Spriggs at (606) 793-8638 or (606) 886-7382 or via email at [email protected]

The 2016-17 Big Sandy Singers and Band. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Big-Sandy-Singers-and-Band.jpg The 2016-17 Big Sandy Singers and Band.