Posted on by

Big Sandy Singers and Band to hold auditions April 25


Staff Report

The 2016-17 Big Sandy Singers and Band.


PRESTONSBURG – The Big Sandy Singers and Band will hold auditions for vocalists and musicians at 4 p.m., Tuesday, April 25 in the Gearheart Auditorium on the Prestonsburg campus of Big Sandy Community and Technical College.

Operated through the fine arts department of BSCTC, the Big Sandy Singers and Band are an elite group of students who serve as ambassadors of the college while honing their skills in performing arts. Over the course of ten years, the college has awarded nearly $500,000 in scholarships to deserving students in the program.

“The Big Sandy Singers and Band allow students the opportunity to follow their passion in music while getting a college education,” said Chesi Spriggs, assistant director of Fine Arts at BSCTC.

If selected, the students will receive a scholarship to BSCTC.

Those seeking to audition must RSVP by contacting Spriggs at (606) 793-8638 or (606) 886-7382 or via email at [email protected]

The 2016-17 Big Sandy Singers and Band.
http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Big-Sandy-Singers-and-Band.jpgThe 2016-17 Big Sandy Singers and Band.

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:12 am |    

Spartans give back in Floyd County

Spartans give back in Floyd County
5:33 am |    

BSCTC, Prestonsburg renew agreement for MAC

BSCTC, Prestonsburg renew agreement for MAC
7:15 am |    

Irvine man arrested on drug charges in Martin

Irvine man arrested on drug charges in Martin
comments powered by Disqus