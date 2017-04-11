BSCTC, Prestonsburg renew agreement for MAC

PRESTONSBURG – Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) and the city of Prestonsburg renewed its memorandum of agreement on Wednesday, April 5 for the college to continue to provide management of the Mountain Arts Center (MAC).

“This agreement displays a true and meaningful public and private partnership,” said Dr. Alan Scheibmeir, interim president of BSCTC. “Our goal in this relationship is to bring entities together and leverage our resources to make the Mountain Arts Center the best it can be.”

Opened in 1996, the MAC is home to the state-of-the-art 1,044-seat Willard and Lucy Kinzer Theater, spacious meeting rooms, an art gallery, private practice/instruction rooms and a commercial recording studio. In the agreement, the MAC has access to resources at the college, including but not limited to public relations, marketing, information technology equipment and grants development. The college, in turn, provides day-to-day management of the facility.

Les Stapleton, mayor of the city of Prestonsburg, said the first year of the agreement yielded positive results.

“We are bringing in more shows and opening the doors of the Mountain Arts Center to people from near and far,” said Stapleton. “My goal is for Prestonsburg to be a destination for those interested in cultural heritage, performing arts and other entertainment.”

Clayton Case, director of fine arts at BSCTC and executive director of the MAC, is housed full-time at the facility, as well as Joe Campbell in public relations and marketing and Brennen Meek, who operates the recording studio. Shelly Crisp, a longtime employee of the MAC, is the assistant director.

“This relationship has brought the best out of all parties involved,” said Case. “I’m proud of what we have accomplished, but it’s just the beginning. Our plans will continue to build around the dream and foundation built by Billie Jean Osborne.”

Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry and Junior Pros will continue to be a centerpiece of the MAC’s annual programming.

Dr. Alan Scheibmeir, left, interim president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, and Les Stapleton, mayor of the city of Prestonsburg, shakes hands after signing a renewal of the memorandum of agreement between Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the city of Prestonsburg to manage the Mountain Arts Center on Wednesday, April 5 on the Prestonsburg campus of the college. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_MAC-MOA.jpg Dr. Alan Scheibmeir, left, interim president of Big Sandy Community and Technical College, and Les Stapleton, mayor of the city of Prestonsburg, shakes hands after signing a renewal of the memorandum of agreement between Big Sandy Community and Technical College and the city of Prestonsburg to manage the Mountain Arts Center on Wednesday, April 5 on the Prestonsburg campus of the college.