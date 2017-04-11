Pruitt to hold town hall meeting at MAC

PRESTONSBRUG – Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb has announced that Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt will be hosting a town hall meeting in Floyd County later in the month. The purpose of the upcoming town hall meeting is to share information and obtain feedback from local residents and others about a new accountability system for schools and school districts. Pruitt will host a town hall meeting at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg on April 27.

“The board team and I are excited to announce that Kentucky Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt will be in Prestonsburg at the Mountain Arts Center on April 27 from 6:30-8 p.m.,” Webb, who continues to guide Floyd County Schools to new heights, said. “He wants to hear people’s opinions about the new accountability system and we encourage everyone to attend the town hall meeting and listen to information about the new system. This system is still being developed and Dr. Pruitt wants to hear from people in our region. We encourage you to learn about the new system, ask questions, and voice any concerns you may have.”

Individuals from throughout Eastern Kentucky are invited and encouraged to attend the upcoming town hall meeting at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.

A brief overview of the proposed new accountability system can be found at http://education.ky.gov/comm/Documents/Accountability%20Talking%20Points%20031017%20MASTER.pdf .

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

