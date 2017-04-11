Kentucky-based Bluegrass ensemble NewTown set to bring eclectic sound to MAC stage

PRESTONSBURG – Fronted by award-winning vocalist/fiddler Kati Penn-Williams and her singer/banjo-picker husband, Jr. Williams, NewTown is one of the most exciting acts in contemporary Bluegrass. The group will be making its first-ever appearance in Prestonsburg on April 21 in the Willard & Lucy Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC).

The band was formed in 2009 when Jr. Williams exited Bluegrass band NewFound Road to play full-time with his wife in what would become NewTown. Since then, the group has gained a strong following by playing at festivals throughout the U.S., sharing bills with such acts as Rhonda Vincent & the Rage and Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver. The band’s newest album, 2016’s “Harlan Road,” finds Kati and Jr. delivering outstanding vocal performances, with exceptional instrumental backing by the entire band. The project was produced by Grammy-winner Barry Bales, the longtime bass player for Alison Krauss and Union Station. Four songs on the album are composed by rising Americana songsmith and Louisa native Tyler Childers.

Penn-Williams is thrilled about the show.

“NewTown is so excited to be coming to play the MAC for the very first time!,” said Penn-Williams. “We have a fun show filled with lots of songs from our new release “Harlan Road” and hope to see a lot of friends there,”

Guitarist/vocalist Hayes Griffin, mandolinist Mitchell Cannon, and bassist/vocalist Travis Anderson, who joined in 2014, round out the band. All three have college education backgrounds in music, as well as decades of touring and recording experience. This collection of musicians make for a very diverse show from NewTown that can swing from traditional down home bluegrass, to Americana, all the way to Jazz influences.

NewTown will take the stage Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg. Tickets are $18 and can purchased by visiting www.macarts.com or by phone at 1-888-MAC ARTS.

NewTown will take the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) stage on Friday, April 21. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_NewTown.jpg NewTown will take the Mountain Arts Center (MAC) stage on Friday, April 21.