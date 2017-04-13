Grethel woman arrested at Pike County Judicial Center

PIKEVILLE – A Grethel woman, Andrea Saddler, 43, was arrested in the Pike County Judicial Center on Tuesday. The arrest came after deputies fielded a complaint of an intoxicated woman looking for her son at the courthouse.

The police report states Saddler had red glassy eyes and slurred speech and during a pat-down deputies found a small blue container with a crystal substance.

Saddler told deputies the substance was meth.

The Floyd County resident received additional charges after a search of her car.

Following a search of Saddler’s car, deputies discovered paraphernalia and legend drugs.

Video at the Pike County Judicial Center revealed Saddler, who told more than one individual she was looking for her son, entered the courthouse alone. Deputies asked Saddler about her son and she replied, “she must have dreamed it.” Her son was not at the government building.

Saddler was charged with public intoxication of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.

Andrea Saddler http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Andrea-Saddler.jpg Andrea Saddler