Former pastor pleads not guilty to child porn charge

PRESTONSBURG – A former Floyd County pastor pleaded not guilty to a child porn charge on Tuesday.

David Boyd was charged with distributing matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Boyd was indicted by a grand jury in Floyd County in March.

The arrest came after the Kentucky State Police Crime Division in Frankfort received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation, led by Jeremy Giles of the Kentucky State Police, seized evidence such as electronic devices that were sent to the KSP Crime Lab. Enough evidence was found to send Boyd’s case to the Floyd County Grand Jury where he was indicted on a Class D Felony. If convicted, Boyd, who is also known as Dabo, could face up to five years in prison.

Residents of the small community of Wheelwright are shocked by the allegations. Boyd returned to his hometown of Wheelwright in 2012 with his wife and two sons to take over the Wheelwright Baptist Center. The Center was once under the ownership and direction of the Kentucky Baptist Convention and is currently serves as the Appalachian headquarters of World Servants.

Boyd stepped down as pastor of the Wheelwright Baptist Church as allegations were made public and state police seized evidence.

Following his arrest, Boyd was released on a $10,000 surety bond and placed on home incarceration.

Another hearing in Boyd’s case is scheduled for July 27.

Former pastor David Boyd pleaded not guilty to a child porn charge on Tuesday. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_David-Boyd.jpg Former pastor David Boyd pleaded not guilty to a child porn charge on Tuesday.

By Steve LeMaster [email protected]

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.