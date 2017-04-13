Highlands Center for Autism honored

PRESTONSBURG – The Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has awarded Highlands Center for Autism with an Award of Distinction, recognizing the organization as a top behavioral service provider in the country. The award celebrates exceptional special needs providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff satisfaction, qualifications and consumer satisfaction and was awarded to the Highlands Center for Autism for meeting the elite standards.

“Highlands Center for Autism exemplifies a behavioral health organization that is committed to providing high quality services for their clients with developmental disabilities,” said Sara Gershfeld Litvak, Founder of BHCOE. “This commitment is reflected in their individualized, data-based treatment plans, low child to staff ratio, and comprehensive collaboration efforts. Additionally, their sustained efforts to ensure the accessibility of their services for rural populations in Kentucky is commendable. We are excited to celebrate the Clinical Program Director, Ashley Ratliff, and her therapists on creating a program that serves as an exceptional resource for the Kentucky autism community.”

“At Highlands Center for Autism, we take pride and joy in the integrity and effectiveness of the services we are able to provide with a passionate and capable team,” said Ashley Ratliff, MS, LPP, BCBA. “The best reflection of the caliber of our practice can be seen in the measurable acquisition of skills and improvements in the quality of life for the children and families that we serve” “We are honored to receive this Award of Distinction and our organization looks forward to providing ABA services meeting high ethical standards in Kentucky for years to come.”

A balloon release in celebration of the award and to spread awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorder is planned for April 20 at Highlands Regional Medical Center. The event will begin at 1 p.m. in at the Medical Office Building entrance.

The Highlands Center for Autism team believes that all children deserve the opportunity to laugh and play, and to become healthy, happy and productive adults. Children with autism require specially designed services and support to reach those goals. The center strives to meet their needs by providing accurate, up-to-date information about autism treatment, giving children access to research supported treatment and education, encouraging parent education and involvement, and providing on-site diagnostic services in conjunction with University of Kentucky’s developmental pediatrician, Dr. Daniel Larrow, to identify symptoms of ASD as early as possible. For more information, visit http://www.hrmc.org/services/highlands-center-for-autism.18#/tabs/program.

