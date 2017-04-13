UPIKE business lecture series set for Monday

PIKEVILLE – Allison Ball, state treasurer of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, will be the featured speaker for the University of Pikeville’s Coleman College of Business Speakers and Leadership Series. Ball will present “Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Government.” The event is set for Monday, April 17 at 1 p.m. in Booth Auditorium, Record Memorial Building.

Prior to her role as state treasurer, Ball practiced bankruptcy law and focused on consumer rights and commercial litigation. As part of her time in public service, she spent four years as an assistant Floyd County attorney, prosecuting child abuse and juvenile delinquency cases.

Ball has a rich Kentucky history; her family has been in Eastern Kentucky since the 1790s. She holds a degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law and was very active while a student there, serving as president of the University of Kentucky Chapter of the Federalist Society.

She has led a professional career developing and improving the economic mobility of individual Kentuckians. Ball developed a deep appreciation of entrepreneurialism and small businesses when, at the age of nine, she started her first business selling pencils, and continued with the operation of a small town law practice. She understands the importance of a balanced budget and fiscal responsibility in any enterprise.

Ball is focusing on strengthening transparency in state government, while also being a watchdog for Kentucky taxpayer money spent in Frankfort. As a member of the Kentucky Teacher Retirement Systems board, she is also committed to helping solve the pension crisis. She remains active in her community, serving as the Co-Chair of the Board of Directors of the Young Professionals of Eastern Kentucky.

The campus and the community are cordially invited to attend the upcoming event. For more information, contact Brenda Maynard, associate professor of business, at (606) 218-5005 or [email protected]

Ball to be featured speaker during upcoming event