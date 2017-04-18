Local students set to compete in Kentucky Science Olympiad

BOWLING GREEN – Around 700 students from across Kentucky will compete in the Kentucky Science Olympiad at Western Kentucky University on Saturday, April 22. Students from Betsy Layne and Prestonsburg high schools will be among those competing in the upcoming statewide event.

During the 2017 Science Olympiad, 24 middle school teams and 24 high school teams will compete in 23 events including anatomy, dynamic planet, food science, meteorology, helicopters, astronomy, chemistry, computer science, biology, geology and physics.

The top team in both middle and high school divisions will advance to the national competition in May.

The competition begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 2:45 p.m. at various locations around campus including Ogden College of Science and Engineering buildings. The awards ceremony begins at 5 p.m. with the high school division at Downing Student Union Auditorium and the middle school division at Grise Hall Auditorium. More: Kentucky Science Olympiad schedule

Students from the following schools will participate: Barbourville Independent Middle School, Bazzell Middle School, Caudill Middle School, Corbin Middle School, Crosby Middle School, Estill County Middle School, Frakes School Center, Highlands Latin School, Hopkinsville Middle School, Knox County Middle School, LaRue County Middle School, Meyzeek Middle School, Morgan County Middle School, Noe Middle School, North Oldham Middle School, Russell Independent Middle School, Yellow Creek School Center, Allen County-Scottsville High School, Ballard High School, Bell County High School, Betsy Layne High School, Corbin High School, DuPont Manual High School, Greenwood High School, Hopkinsville High School, Kentucky Country Day, Knox Central High School, Madison Central High School, North Oldham High School, Piarist School, Prestonsburg High School, Russell Independent High School, Somerset Christian School, St. Francis High School.

More information about the Science Olympiad is available online at http://www.wku.edu/scienceolympiad/ and www.soinc.org.