PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb has announced the Floyd County students who have been selected for the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program, an enhanced summer learning program for students going into their senior year of high school. Along with an incredible experience, students receive scholarships that average more than $60,000, depending on the college/university the student selects. In all, six students from Floyd County have been selected for the Governor’s Scholars Program.

The students who have been selected are Dawson Stephens, Allen Central High School; Jason Blake Warrens, Allen Central High School; Joseph Meade, Betsy Layne High School; Allison Paige Lemaster, Prestonsburg High School; William Patton, Prestonsburg High School and Cameron Howell, South Floyd High School.

The process for selection as a Governor’s Scholar is detailed and competitive. Along with a written essay, students are judged on the quality of their grades and test scores. The best applicants then compete with other students from across Kentucky.

“Congratulations Dawson, Blake, Joseph, Paige, William and Cameron,” Webb commented. “We’re very proud of these young gentlemen and young lady and are excited about the amazing opportunities they will have during this program and beyond.”

Floyd County students may apply to the Governor’s Scholars Program annually.

“If your child is in middle school or a freshman and has good grades and test scores, we encourage you to find out more about the Governor’s Scholars Program,” Webb added. “It’s very competitive and knowing the requirements early can help kids be more prepared when they apply during 10th grade. Compiling your activities, volunteer hours and community service and so forth can also help when applying for scholarships. Please visit the website or call one of our high school counselors for more information.”

For more information on the program, visit http://gsp.ky.gov/.

Dawson Stephens http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Dawson-Stephens.jpg Dawson Stephens Jason Blake Warrens http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Blake-Warrens.jpg Jason Blake Warrens Joseph Meade http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Joseph-Meade.jpg Joseph Meade Cameron Howell http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Cameron-Howell.jpg Cameron Howell Allison Paige Lemaster http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Allison-Paige-Lemaster.jpg Allison Paige Lemaster William Patton http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_William-Patton.jpg William Patton

Staff Report

Six selected for Governor’s Scholars Program

Six selected for Governor’s Scholars Program