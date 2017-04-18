Mountain Arts Center to host Lonesome River Band April 28

PRESTONSBURG – Coming off of four International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) award nominations in 2016, Lonesome River Band continues a relentless touring schedule. On Friday, April 28, Lonesome River Band will make a stop in Prestonsburg for a performance in the Willard and Lucy Kinzer Theater at the Mountain Arts Center (MAC). The group’s latest album, 2016’s Bridging The Tradition (Mountain Home), was nominated for Album of the Year.

Lonesome River Band has been one of the most popular bluegrass groups since the release of its breakout CD, Carrying The Tradition, back in 1991. That band lineup included current bandleader Sammy Shelor, as well as Dan Tyminski, Ronnie Bowman and Lonesome River Band founder Tim Austin.

Sammy Shelor has won IBMA Banjo Performer of the year five times and earned numerous nominations. In 2011, Shelor was awarded the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass. Along with Shelor, the current lineup includes fiddle veteran Mike Hartgrove (IIIrd Tyme Out, George Jones), Brandon Rickman on guitar/vocals, Barry Reed on bass and Jesse Smathers on mandolin/vocals.

“For three decades, the Lonesome River Band has been one of the top Bluegrass acts in the format,” said Chuck Dauphin, of Music New Nashville. “One of the reasons for that is that their sound has always continued to evolve.”

Steve Stone of Audiophile continues to be a fan.

“Featuring four-time IBMA banjo player of the year Sammy Shelor and Brandon Rickman on guitar and lead vocals, Lonesome River Band creates modern bluegrass music that burns with passion and precision,” Stone confided.

Opening act Turning Ground continues to turn heads around the region and surrounding states. Based out of Salyersville, Turning Ground brings a fresh approach to bluegrass by mixing a traditional gospel bluegrass sound with elements of today’s contemporary drive. Turning Ground features the vocals and songwriting of Nathan Arnett and includes 30-year banjo veteran Mike Daniels.

The show featuring Lonesome River Band with special guest Turning Ground is slated for Friday, April 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the MAC in Prestonsburg. Tickets are $21 and can be purchased by visiting www.macarts.com or calling 888-MAC-ARTS.

Local favorite Turning Ground to open upcoming show at MAC