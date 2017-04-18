Local students excel at regional coal fair

PRESTONSBURG – Eight Floyd County students placed in the K-4, 5-8 and 9-12 divisions of the 2017 CEDAR Regional Coal Fair Competition. Students from Duff Elementary, Prestonsburg and Allen Central High School excelled in the regional event.

“The board team and I want to congratulate these kids from Duff Elementary, Prestonsburg Elementary and Allen Central High School,” said Floyd County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb. “Students first compete at the school level and then advance to regional competition and over and over our kids show us that they can compete with anyone. We’re very proud of the determination and effort our kids put into their work. Congratulations Brody, Haidyn, Sara, Ethan, Landon, Todd, Cody and Alexis and thank you for representing our school district with excellence!”

A breakdown of the Floyd County students who placed at the regional competition follows.

K-4 Division:

First Place in English Literature: Brody Hicks, Prestonsburg Elementary.

First Place in Music: Haidyn O’Bryan, Prestonsburg Elementary.

Second Place in Music: Sara Brown, Duff Elementary.

Second Place in Social Studies: Ethan Goble, Prestonsburg Elementary.

Third Place in Math: Landon Samons, Duff Elementary.

5th-8th Division:

First Place in Technology/Multimedia: Todd Prater, Duff Elementary.

Third Place in English Literature: Cody Clark, Duff Elementary.

9th-12th Division:

Second Place in Art: Alexis Hall, Allen Central High School.