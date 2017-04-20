May Valley, Stumbo excel in JWAC

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb has announced the results of the elementary division of the Jenny Wiley Academic Conference (JWAC). May Valley Elementary (MVE) and John M. Stumbo Elementary (JMS) excelled in the JWAC, which features teams from Floyd County.

“The board team and I want to congratulate May Valley Elementary and John M. Stumbo Elementary for their success this academic team season,” Webb said. “We’re very proud of our students who excelled in our conference competitions this year. This year we divided our district into two sections as they do for the Governor’s Cup competition with the Kentucky Association for Academic Competition and that’s why you’ll see two champions in every category.”

May Valley and John M. Stumbo Elementary placed first in Quick Recall, Written Assessment and in the Final Standings.

Ruthie Bays (MVE) and Maddy Newsome (JMS) led the Math category and Chloe Hall (OES) and Lucas Wolford (JMS) paced the Science category.

In Social Studies, Jada Reynolds (MVE) and Devin Slone (MES) placed first. Slone also placed first in Language Arts, along with Allie Hamilton (BLES).

Lydia Clark (MVE) and Todd Prater (Duff) led Arts & Humanities.

Ruthie Bays (MVE) and Alexis Reed (MES) were the top two scorers in English Composition.

All results from the elementary academic competition follow.

Final Standings: 1st – MVE and JMS, 2nd – OES and MES, 3rd – PES and Duff, 4th – AES and BLES.

Quick Recall: 1st – MVE and JMS, 2nd – OES and Duff, 3rd – PES and MES, 4th – AES and BLES.

Written Assessment: 1st – MVE and JMS, 2nd – OES and MES, 3rd – PES and Duff, 4th – AES and BLES.

Math: 1st – Ruthie Bays (MVE) and Maddy Newsome (JMS), 2nd – Kendyll Hall (MVE) and Lucas Wolford (JMS), 3rd – Taylor Allen (OES) and Makayla Hall (Duff), 4th – Anna Potter (MVE) and Lucas Harper (JMS), 5th – Riley Jo Compton (OES) and Gracie McDavid (Duff).

Science: 1st – Chloe Hall (OES) and Lucas Wolford (JMS), 2nd – Garret Ousley (PES) and Cody Clark (Duff), 3rd – Ally Hamilton (PES) and Shannon Slone (Duff), 4th – Kaden Hunter (OES) and Abigail Watts (BLES), 5th – Mason Buck (MVE) and Ethan Lance (MES).

Social Studies: 1st – Jada Reynolds (MVE and Devon Slone (MES), 2nd – Chloe Hall (OES) and Madison Martin (Duff), 3rd – Jacalyn Hancock (MVES) and Alexis Reed (MES), 4th – Jacob Roberts (AES), Megan Nichols (BLES) and Jacob Martin (JMS), 5th – Laci O’Quinn (MVE).

Language Arts: 1st – Jada Reynolds (MVES) and Allie Hamilton (BLES), 2nd – Lydia Clark (MVES) and Devon Slone (MES), 3rd – Sara Springer (PES) and Victoria Tackett (BLES), 4th – Ethan Walls (PES) and Taylor Stumbo (MES), 5th – Ruthie Dillion (AES) and McKenna Stumbo (MES).

Arts & Humanities: 1st – Lydia Clark (MVES) and Todd Prater (Duff), 2nd – Brock Horne (MVES) and Amelia Burke (BLES), 3rd – Elizabeth Goodman (MVES) and Allison Hamilton (JMS), 4th – Leah Kate Burchett (PES) and Kylie Conway (BLES), 5th – Deliah Rodriguez (AES) and Emery Bartrum (MES).

English Composition: 1st – Ruthie Bays (MVES), Anna Potter (MVE) and Alexis Reed (MES), 2nd – Allison Newsome (JMS), 3rd – Kendyll Hall (MVES) and Gracie McDavid (Duff), 4th – Madison Sullivan (OES), Carly Fannin (PES) and Taylor Stumbo (MES), 5th – Maddy Newsome (JMS).

