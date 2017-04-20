Tackett, Hamilton find Times’ Easter Egg

EASTERN – Veteran egg hunters Matraca Tackett and Clyde Hamilton won the 2017 edition of The Floyd County Times’ Great Easter Egg Hunt. Tackett and Hamilton found the The Floyd County Times’ Easter Egg on Tuesday morning after an extra clue was released.

The Times’ Egg was nestled among rocks and covered slightly in grass along Route 680 in Floyd County, between Dollar General and Floyd Central High School on the opposite side of the road.

Tackett and Hamilton will split the $500 prize.

First-time winners in the contest, both Tackett and Hamilton have participated in several past editions of The Floyd County Times’ Great Easter Egg Hunt. Each had hunted for the 2017 egg on numerous occasions before finding it on Tuesday.

“It was very well-hidden,” Tackett confided.

Tackett and Hamilton each confirmed the site around where the egg was found had been heavily traveled.

In all, 13 clues were given for the 2017 Great Easter Egg Hunt.

Sponsors for The Floyd County Times’ 2017 Great Easter Egg Hunt were Community Trust Bank (Allen and Prestonsburg), Howard Family Pharmacy, Parkview Pharmacy, Prestonsburg Health Care Center and Riverview Health Care Center.

The Floyd County Times’ 2018 Great Easter Egg Hunt will begin in early-March 2018.

Matraca Tackett and Clyde Hamilton won the 2017 edition of The Floyd County Times’ Great Easter Egg Hunt. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Egg-Winners.jpg Matraca Tackett and Clyde Hamilton won the 2017 edition of The Floyd County Times’ Great Easter Egg Hunt.