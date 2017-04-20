SBDC to offer Core Four Business Planning Course

PIKEVILLE – Morehead State University’s Small Business Development Center in Pikeville will offer the Core Four Business Planning Course April 24 and 25 and May 1 and 2 at the Big Sandy Community and Technical College campus in Pikeville at 120 S. Riverfield Drive.

The course is free, but preregistration is required. Each session will be held from 5-8 pm with light snacks being served.

East Kentucky women entrepreneurs and women small business owners are invited to learn more about and register now for the region’s most successful small business training course being offered.

Core Four is a four-session, 12-hour course designed to provide entrepreneurs with the knowledge and resource materials they need to get a new small business off the ground. The training also provides owners of existing small businesses the skills they need to become more successful and grow their businesses.

During the classroom-style training sessions, entrepreneurs and small business owners are instructed in how to create a business plan including basic knowledge about starting, financing and operating a business and planning for success. Class participants also are given the tools needed to determine if business ownership is for them.

Existing small business owners receive the support they need to advance the growth of their business and operate a solid, reliable investment. Upon successful completion of this 12- hour training, participants receive a certificate recognizing their achievements.

Training programs, sponsored or co-sponsored by SBDC, are available to all individuals without regard to race, color, sex, creed or national origin.

Registration is available online at https://kysbdc.ecenterdirect.com/events/8489.

Additional information is available by contacting MSU’s Small Business Development Center at 606-432-5848.