Saint Joseph Martin to focus on diet, exercise during Walk with a Doc

MARTIN — Saint Joseph Martin, part of KentuckyOne Health, will host a Walk with a Doc event on Thursday, April 27. The walk will take place at the Martin baseball field walking track.

Saint Joseph Martin Walk with a Doc events are part of a nationwide program that empowers people to improve their health through physical activity while they exercise side-by-side with their health care providers.

This Walk with a Doc will be led by Eileen Kummant, MD, Betsy Layne Clinic, who will focus on the importance of diet and exercise. Participants can ask medical questions in an informal setting, receive free health screenings, and take part in a heart-healthy walk. No registration is required. Participants are encouraged to invite family and friends to walk together toward a healthier lifestyle.

This Walk with a Doc event is free and open to the public and will begin at 5 p.m.