Traffic stop yields drug arrests in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG – On Thursday, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a regular traffic stop on a Nissan passenger car in the Prestonsburg Village area that resulted in two arrests on several drug charges. Randall C. Crider (Prestonsburg) and Deana J. Lafferty (Dwale) were arrested following the traffic stop.

While Prestonsburg officers were on the stop, a strong odor appearing to be marijuana was detected.

The owner of the vehicle gave verbal consent to the officers to search the vehicle. An officer was able to locate marijuana, a small amount of cash, a large amount of Crystal Meth and drug paraphernalia.

Both Crider and Lafferty were lodged in the Floyd County Detention center.