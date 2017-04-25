Brown celebrates Highlands Center for Autism’s achievements

FRANKFORT – Representative Larry Brown, R-Prestonsburg, joined the Highlands Center for Autism (HCA) to recognize and celebrate its recent certification as an Applied Behavioral Analysis Center of Excellence. Brown joined the children, staff and friends of HCA for a balloon launch and reading of the Proclamation by the City of Prestonsburg.

“The Highlands Center for Autism is doing extraordinary work to ensure every child with autism has the opportunity to learn in a loving and understanding environment,” said Brown. “We are so fortunate to have this center in our community, and I truly commend them for their commitment and dedication to our children.”

The Behavioral Center of Excellence distinction is earned through a comprehensive audit conducted by the Behavioral Analyst Certification Board. The designation indicated that the HCA meets the highest standard of verified quality, transparency, and accountability regarding Behavioral Health therapy.

The Highlands Center for Autism was the first program of its kind in Kentucky and has served children dealing with autism since 2009.

