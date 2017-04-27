Posted on by

First Commonwealth Bank: Shepherd promoted to assistant vice -president


PRESTONSBURG – First Commonwealth Bank has announced the promotion of Nicole A. Shepherd to Assistant Vice President-Sales/Marketing Director.

Shepherd began working at First Commonwealth Bank on September 12, 2005 as Marketing Assistant/Teller and became the full-time Sales/Marketing Director on March 1, 2007. In addition to marketing responsibilities, Shepherd serves as the bank’s Community Reinvestment Officer and manages the bank’s call center. She is involved in many civic organizations including the Floyd County Chamber of Commerce where she has served on the Board of Directors.

Shepherd earned her Bachelor’s in Marketing and Communications from Campbellsville University in 2005 and her Master’s in Business Administration from Morehead State University in 2012. She is a member of Fitzpatrick Baptist Church. Shepherd resides in Prestonsburg with her husband Kyle and their two children Peyton, 3, and Coulson, 10 months.

