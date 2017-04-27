Blackcat Touchdown Club gives back

PRESTONSBURG – Continuing to give back to the community, the Blackcat Touchdown Club donated two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) on Wednesday. The Prestonsburg gridiron group donated one AED to First Baptist Church in Prestonsburg and the other to Prestonsburg High School.

“We are glad to help out First Baptist Church,” Prestonsburg Coach John DeRossett said. “My kids went to daycare here and they still reflect back upon the great times and the wonderful care and love they received from all of the teachers here. The teachers here have helped raise a bunch of young people in our community and this is a small way to say thanks. This church has also had a “Spectacular” event following football games for all students in the community for over 30 years. Linda and I went on our first date at a Spectacular following a game. It takes a lot of commitment to do something that long and we appreciate them.”

DeR0ssett was also glad to give back to his high school.

“As far as the school, the team from Cintas has been nice and will train people in the event someone should need it,” DeRossett commented. “It will be located in a place where it can be accessed until EMS can get on the scene. We are glad to help PHS. It has been my home for a long time and this is just a small way to say thanks and make our school and community a little safer. Hopefully these devices will never have to be used but just like when getting ready for a game, you should have a gameplan. I think the legislature has already been discussing all schools having AEDs in the future. This will be a proactive step to get us ahead should that be mandated by our elected officials.”

Steve LeMaster is the editor of The Floyd County Times. He can be reached at (606) 886-8506.

