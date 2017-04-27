Revive The City scheduled for Saturday in Martin

MARTIN – Visitors from numerous Eastern Kentucky counties are expected to visit Martin for a highly-anticipated event during the upcoming weekend. Revive The City, a free concert, will be held at the stage in Martin on Saturday.

Scheduled to perform during the concert are the Soul Searchers (Arkansas Creek), Altar Call (Ivel), The Knight Family (Kingsport, Tenn.), Kings Seven (Fort Gay, W.Va.), CJ the DJ (Tram) and New Heart (Pikeville). The concert is slated to start at 4 p.m..

Pepsi Beverage Company (PBC), Hutch Chevrolet Buick GMC and Bright Beginnings Child Care are sponsoring Revive The City.