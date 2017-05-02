Floyd County Principals Association awards scholarships

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb has announced the list of seniors receiving scholarships from the Floyd County Principal Association.

The Floyd County Principal Association is a local organization of school principals/assistant principals. It was started to help increase professional opportunities and to improve educational opportunities for students, staff and school administrators. This is the fifth year the Floyd County Principal Association has provided scholarships for Floyd County seniors. Scholarships are funded through dues paid by school administrators.

Brent Rose, president of the group, commented, “Having scholarships is a way for us to give back to our craft and to assist graduating seniors and their families with the expenses of college.”

The Floyd County Principals Association offers a one-time $500 scholarship annually. Typically, four scholarships are given. This year, however, the Floyd County Principals Association was able to provide nine scholarships for local seniors.

Floyd County Principals Association scholarship recipients are Hannah DePoy (PHS); Jazmyn Elswick (SFHS); Lucas George (PHS); Hannah Halbert (ACHS); Reece Ison (PHS); Brantley Johnson (SFHS); Kailey Shannon (SFHS); Nicholas Scott Stevens (BLHS); and Lauryn Stumbo (ACHS).

“The board team, our principals and I congratulate these students on their hard work and dedication,” Dr. Webb commented. “We encourage them to keep setting goals and making plans to reach their goals, and we hope to see them as leaders in Floyd County in the near future.”