Saint Joseph Martin takes top honors

MARTIN — Saint Joseph Martin, part of KentuckyOne Health, received top honors during the 13th Annual Best Places to Work in Kentucky awards ceremony, held on Wednesday, April 26 at the Hyatt Regency Lexington. This is the fourth year that Saint Joseph Martin was selected to be part of this list, and the first time it was selected as a winner for its category.

Saint Joseph Martin received top honors in the small-sized employer category, which is for companies with 15-149 employees. A total of 40 companies were selected to be part of this category statewide. L&N Federal Credit Union was the top winner in the medium-sized employer category, and Edward Jones was the top winner in the large-sized employer category.

Best Places to Work identifies and recognizes Kentucky’s best employers. The Kentucky Society for Human Resource Management (KYSHRM) state council and the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce host the Best Places to Work initiative. The selection process, managed by Best Companies Group, is based on an assessment of the company’s employee policies and procedures and the results of an internal employee survey.

“It is a great honor to serve the community with reverence, integrity, compassion and excellence alongside a wonderful group of employees,” said Kathy Stumbo, president, Saint Joseph Martin. “We are thrilled to be among a select few chosen for this wonderful honor. Our employees help make Saint Joseph Martin one of the best hospitals in the state, and this honor reflects their hard work and dedication to our community and patients.”

Nearly 1,300 people attended the awards ceremony and helped celebrate the 100 Kentucky companies that were recognized for their commitment to focus, measure and move their workplace environments toward excellence.

Our Lady of Peace and Medical Center Jewish East, both part of KentuckyOne Health, were also selected for the Best Places to Work list. Our Lady of Peace was recognized in the large-sized employer category and Medical Center Jewish East was recognized in the medium-sized employer category.

“In order to make Kentucky’s economy thrive, we must be able not only to educate and employ Kentuckians here, but we also must entice those from out-of-state to work here,” said Dave Adkisson, president and CEO, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “The Best Places program does just that.”

Saint Joseph Martin is designated as a critical access hospital (CAH) and serves Floyd and surrounding counties. In addition to the hospital, Saint Joseph Martin operates four rural health clinics. As a community hospital, the facility focuses on providing primary and preventive care, through inpatient, emergency, clinic and an array of outpatient services.

To learn more about Best Places to Work in Kentucky, or to see the companies selected for this list, visit http://www.bestplacestoworkky.com/.

Saint Joseph Martin took top honors during the “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, April 26 in Lexington. Pictured are Kathy Moore, Medical-Surgical Director; Robin Bailey, Executive Assistant; Greta Tackett, Quality-Patient Safety Manager; Vickie Rose, Respiratory Director; Billie Turner, Vice President Patient Care Services-CNO; Kathy Stumbo, President; Mary Martin, Clinical Services Director; Neva Francis, Vice President of Healthy Communities; Melinda Stumbo, Emergency Department Director; and Sandy Turqueza, Senior HR Business Partner. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_Martin-Best-Places-photo.jpg Saint Joseph Martin took top honors during the “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, April 26 in Lexington. Pictured are Kathy Moore, Medical-Surgical Director; Robin Bailey, Executive Assistant; Greta Tackett, Quality-Patient Safety Manager; Vickie Rose, Respiratory Director; Billie Turner, Vice President Patient Care Services-CNO; Kathy Stumbo, President; Mary Martin, Clinical Services Director; Neva Francis, Vice President of Healthy Communities; Melinda Stumbo, Emergency Department Director; and Sandy Turqueza, Senior HR Business Partner.

Hospital honored during ‘Best Places to Work in Kentucky’ awards ceremony