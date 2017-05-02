Chamber recognizes students in Work Ethics program

HI HAT – The Floyd County Chamber of Commerce recently honored Floyd County high school students who completed its annual Work Ethics program.

Fifty-eight high school seniors who had successfully completed the program were recognized during the Floyd County Board of Education board meeting held at South Floyd High School on Monday, April 24.

Kathy King Allen, Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director stated, “Every year, all Floyd County seniors are given the opportunity to participate in the Work Ethics program. Students who successfully complete the program are awarded a work ethics medallion and are eligible for a scholarship. To complete the program, a student must demonstrate and fulfill the requirements in nine standards throughout the school year.”

Those standards include attendance, punctuality, discipline, achievement, community service, work ethics, dependability, respectfulness and cooperation.

“Once a student completes the program, we hope they have developed habits that will continue with them for the rest of their lives,” added Allen. “We believe that there’s a direct relationship between the work ethics a young person displays in school and their future success. By striving to instill positive work ethics now, we hope to ensure their future as a responsible, productive member of society and our community.”

Each student was presented with a custom chamber work ethics medallion and a random drawing was held for four $250 scholarships. Kayla Cobern from Prestonsburg High School, Kaitlin Kidd from Betsy Layne High School, Matthew Wright from Allen Central High School and Chelsey Hall from South Floyd High School were the recipients of the scholarships.

The following Floyd County students completed the Floyd County Chamber’s Work Ethics Program for the 2016-17 academic year:

Allen Central High School – Trevor Varney, Kaitlyn Stacy, Lakyn Wallace Lauryn Stumbo, Matthew Wright, Rachel Hampton; Betsy Layne High School – Zachery Akers, Jacob Bentley, Kiana Bolden, Charles Seth Compton, Michelina Critelli, Raina Emmers, Brianna Paige Hall, Abigail Hamilton, Shalyn Hamilton, Chelsea Handshoe, Alisha Summer Johnson, Bethany Kimbler, Dereck Keathley, Savannah Taylor Keathley, Dalton Kidd, Hunter Kidd, Jenna Kidd, Kaitlin Kidd, Shae Kidd, Autumn Lawson, Brianna Schlindler, Brady Stevens; Prestonsburg High School – Montana Adams, Dean Andler, Zachery Caldwell, Nicholas Caudill, Kayla Cobern, Hannah Depoy, Emily Dillon, Dalton Goble, Mariana Jacobs, Justin Rowe, Nick Rowe Zachary Skaggs, Faith Thornsbury; South Floyd High School – Blaine Adkins, Taylor Berger, Byron Cox, Jazmyn Elswick, Lucas Frazier, Chelsey Hall, Katelyn Amelia Hall, Abigail Howell, Brantley Johnson, Cheyann Light, Beth Mullins, Logan Mullins, Randall Page, Dalton Price, John Sexton, Kailey Shannon, Blade Slone.

High school seniors receiving Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Work Ethics Awards are pictured. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_work-ethics-2017-group-picture.jpg High school seniors receiving Floyd County Chamber of Commerce Work Ethics Awards are pictured.