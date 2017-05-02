Floyd County Schools holds Academic Excellence Banquet

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb welcomed over 400 students, parents, family members and educators to the Floyd County Schools Academic Excellence Banquet on Sunday, April 23 at Jenny Wiley State Park’s Wilkinson-Stumbo Convention Center.

Floyd County Schools is continuously striving to be a school district of excellence and established the Floyd County Schools Academic Excellence Roll, the highest academic distinction in Floyd County Schools, to recognize students who meet the highest of standards. These students, and their parents/guardians, are invited to a banquet recognizing their outstanding achievements. The students also receive a certificate and a letter of recognition from Dr. Webb. Seniors receive a silver and gold cord to wear during their graduation ceremonies.

Students must meet high standards to be on the Academic Excellence Roll. Students considered are in grades eight through twelve (except in cases of students who advance to State Governor’s Cup competition at the middle school level). Students must have an attendance rate of 97 percent or higher for the schoolyear (instances of being tardy are also considered), a grade point average of 3.75 or higher for the first three grading periods of the current schoolyear and no discipline referrals. Certain test scores are also required. KYPREP scores must be Proficient or higher and Distinguished in at least one area (lagged one year only). If applicable, a students must meet all benchmarks with a composite of 25 or more on the ACT.

In addition, other students who meet one or more of the following may be invited to the banquet: Governor’s Scholars, Governor’s School for the Arts students, Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs students; Robinson’s Scholars, Rogers’ Scholars, students scoring 30 or higher on the ACT and academic team students who advance to the State Governor’s Cup Competition.

“Since our first banquet, our list of students has almost tripled and we haven’t lowered expectations,” Dr. Webb commented. “When you raise expectations for kids and give them the tools to reach those expectations, it is simply amazing what they can do. The board team and I are very proud of these students. We want to thank the parents and family members, the teachers and principals, and everyone who has supported and encouraged these kids throughout their educational careers. We are simply amazed by these kids and their accomplishments.”

