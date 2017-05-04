BSCTC dedicates ‘The Point’ in memory of Dr. Bill Loftus

PRESTONSBURG – Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) held a dedication ceremony for “The Point” in memory of Dr. Bill Loftus on Monday on its Prestonsburg campus.

The Point is located on the Citizens Bank of Kentucky Nature Trail on the Prestonsburg campus of BSCTC. It is a location where Dr. Loftus would often take students during difficult times. At The Point is a bench built by the college’s carpentry students and an Acorn tree from Dr. Loftus’ Prestonsburg home. Dr. Loftus picked up the Acorn while visiting Keeneland years ago and planted it at his home.

A plaque was also dedicated at the site, which reads “The Point. Established by Dr. Bill Loftus as a reflective place in the ongoing search to find one’s path in life.” Dr. Loftus passed away on March 21, 2016. He was a professor of Psychology at BSCTC for more than 25 years.

Avram McCarty, a 2013 graduate of BSCTC who is in his first year of Physician Assistant school at Morehead State University, spoke of Dr. Loftus’ servant leadership during the ceremony.

“I think the food table was a perfect example,” said McCarty. Dr. Loftus served as the college’s Phi Theta Kappa advisor for years and started a food table that fed students weekly. “Bill was a mentor to me and every student he made contact with. He was always there to pick up and to help you reach your full potential.”

Ashley Waldrep, one of Dr. Loftus’ former students who works in the financial aid department at the college, spoke of Dr. Loftus taking her to The Point as a student.

“He deeply cared about everyone, and he helped me through some very difficult times,” she said. “It is great to see him live on through this dedication.”

Dr. Tom Vierheller, a professor of Biology at BSCTC, presented Dr. Loftus’ widow, Teresa Apel, with a book of Dr. Loftus’ writings compiled by college faculty and staff. Contributions can be made to the General Scholarship Fund at BSCTC in Dr. Loftus’ honor. For more information, contact Kelli Ayers at (606) 886-7358 or email [email protected]

Big Sandy Community and Technical College dedicated The Point on Monday, May 1 in memory of Dr. Bill Loftus. Shown are: (front) Ashley Waldrep, one of Dr. Loftus’ former students; Teresa Apel, Dr. Loftus’ widow; and Avram McCarty, one of Dr. Loftus’ former students. (Back) Dr. Tom Vierheller, professor of Biology at BSCTC. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_The-Point-1.jpg Big Sandy Community and Technical College dedicated The Point on Monday, May 1 in memory of Dr. Bill Loftus. Shown are: (front) Ashley Waldrep, one of Dr. Loftus’ former students; Teresa Apel, Dr. Loftus’ widow; and Avram McCarty, one of Dr. Loftus’ former students. (Back) Dr. Tom Vierheller, professor of Biology at BSCTC. Big Sandy Community and Technical College dedicated The Point on Monday, May 1 on its Prestonsburg campus. http://floydcountytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/web1_The-Point-2.jpg Big Sandy Community and Technical College dedicated The Point on Monday, May 1 on its Prestonsburg campus.