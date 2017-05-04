East Kentucky Leadership award-winners honored

RICHMOND — The 30th Anniversary of the East Kentucky Leadership Conference, hosted by Eastern Kentucky University and the City of Richmond showcased the region’s leaders by honoring individuals, groups and organizations, recognizing them for their contributions toward advancing Eastern Kentucky. Awardee categories include: culture and arts, media and technology, organization, public individual, private individual and youth leadership.

Warren Brunner, of Berea, received the culture and arts award for his work documenting the “war on poverty” through photojournalism. Brunner says his artistic specialty is people.

Bruce Parsons, founder of The Holler, received the East Kentucky Leadership Media and Technology Award. The Holler is a multimedia publishing platform out of Pikeville for young people in Appalachia. Parsons calls it “a place for people who have something to say with people who want to listen.”

The New Opportunity School for Women received the East Kentucky Leadership Organization Award. The school is located in Berea and serves as a support system representing success, freedom and empowerment for women looking for expanded job opportunities. More than 100 women have completed the program.

Dr. David McFaddin received the East Kentucky Leadership Public Individual Award. McFaddin, a Johnson County native, is a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University and the current Vice President of Government Relations at EKU. McFaddin’s work includes being a part of regional stewardship efforts and implementing innovative academic programs such as aviation and nursing.

Bill Best, of Berea, received the East Kentucky Leadership Private Individual Award. Best is a master gardener and author of The Kentucky Heirloom Seeds. He has been both the youngest and the oldest member of the Kentucky Farmer’s Market.

Chris Hall, of Perry County, received the East Kentucky Leadership Youth Leadership Award. Hall is an aspiring meteorologist and has shadowed with the weather team at WYMT.

“I’m just a small-town kid following a big-town dream,” Hall said.

Loyal Jones, of Berea, received the Tony Turner Award, an award that is not presented every year. Jones is the author of Appalachian Values, which features the photography of Warren Brunner, recipient of the Culture and Arts award.

“I would not have become a scholar if I had not been so immersed in the Appalachian culture and people,” Jones said. “We have a lot of values.”

Next year’s 30th anniversary of the East Kentucky Leadership Conference will be in Hindman at the Hindman Settlement School.

WYMT-TV provided a video production for Thursday’s awards showcase. The ceremony was hosted by Neil Middleton and Angela Reighard.