24 graduate from Early College Academy

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb has extended his congratulations to the Floyd County Early College Academy Class of 2017. The latest Floyd County Early College Academy class is made up of 24 students.

“The board team and I thrilled to congratulate twenty-four more students from our district who will graduate high school with Associates degrees,” Webb commented. “This class will make a total of 63 Floyd County kids who have obtained Associates degrees through our Early College Academy.”

The Floyd County Early College Academy started in August 2012 in partnership with Big Sandy Community and Technical College. The accelerated and competitive program is designed for juniors and seniors who excel academically and are ready for college level work. The class of 2017 will be the fourth graduating class.

“The board team and I are very proud of these 24 students who will obtain their associates degrees on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. at the Mountain Arts Center, just days before they receive their high school diplomas at their home schools,” Webb commented. “For two years, these students have excelled in college classes while participating in extracurricular activities, working part-time jobs, performing community service and mentoring younger students. These kids are truly amazing and we hope to see them back in Floyd County in a few years serving as community leaders.”

Graduates from the Floyd County Early College Academy are Zachary Akers, BLHS, Associates of Art; Carly Burchett, PHS, Associates of Science; Zachary Caldwell, PHS, Associates of Science; Nicholas Caudill, PHS, Associates of Science; Kayla Coeburn, PHS, Associates of Science and Art; Byron Cox, SFHS, Associates of Science and Art; Hannah DePoy, PHS, Associates of Science; Emily Dillion, PHS, Associates of Science and Art; Jasmyn Elswick, SFHS, Associates of Art; Dalton Goble, PHS, Associates of Science and Art; Rachel Hampton, ACHS, Associates of Art; Mariana Jacobs, PHS, Associates of Science and Art; Brantley Johnson, SFHS, Associates of Science; Victoria Johnson, PHS, Associates of Science; Jenna Layne, PHS, Associates of Art; Logan Mullins, SFHS, Associates of Science; Josh Music, ACHS, Associates of Science; Justin Rowe, PHS, Associates of Art; Nick Rowe, PHS, Associates of Art; Zachary Skaggs, PHS, Associates of Science; Faith Thornsbury, PHS, Associates of Science; Kaylee Williams, PHS, Associates of Science; and Matthew Wright, ACHS, Associates of Art.

“We’d like to say a special thank you to the faculty, staff and administration of Big Sandy Community and Technical College,” Webb added. “We wouldn’t have been able to begin this innovative program without their partnership.”

