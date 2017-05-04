Ball named legislative committee chair

FRANKFORT – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball was named State Financial Officers Foundation Legislative Committee Chair at the spring meeting in Dallas, her office announced Tuesday.

“It is an honor to serve as the Legislative Committee Chair for SFOF,” Ball, who hails from Prestonsburg, said in a statement. “Treasurers and other financial officers have an obligation and a duty to speak up on financial issues impacting states around the country. I am excited to play a leading role in this effort.”

The State Financial Officers Foundation (SFOF) is a 501(c)3 non-partisan organization built on promoting good government financial decisions through free market principles. SFOF was founded on the belief that state financial officers should play a greater role in promoting responsible financial public policy.

“We are thrilled to have Treasurer Ball on our team,” Derek Kreifels stated. “Treasurer Ball is thoughtful and clear-eyed on financial issues impacting states across the country. She will be great as our Legislative Committee Chair.”

As Chair, Ball will be a leading voice for SFOF’s advocacy in Washington, D.C., as well as other state capitals, promoting policies that give state leaders greater control over financial issues that impact their constituents. As pensions, consumer protection, government transparency, and other issues loom, Ball confirmed she is up to the task.

“Prior to my role as Treasurer, I was a bankruptcy attorney and prosecutor,” Ball said. “I know what happens when finances are not well spent. I plan to continue to be a watchdog for the hard earned money of the people of Kentucky and other states across the country.”

Ball is the 38th State Treasurer of the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the youngest female elected to a statewide office in the country.

To learn more about SFOF, visit http://www.statefinancialofficers.org.