31st Young Authors celebration held

PRESTONSBURG – Floyd County Schools Superintendent Dr. Henry Webb welcomed over 300 students, parents, family members and educators to the Floyd County Schools’ 31st Young Authors Celebration on Sunday, April 23 at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park’s Wilkinson-Stumbo Convention Center.

The Young Authors Program is a writing program for students in Kindergarten-Eighth Grade. Students can enter either a traditional print book or an e-book into their choice of nine categories. These categories include: Illustrated, Non-Illustrated, Poetry, Picture Books and Real World Writing. The Special Features categories are Mountain Heritage: Our People are Special People and Our Place is a Special Place; Photo Essays, Historical or Photo Essays and Current Events. Eighty county winners were chosen from almost 400 books.

Blake Taylor, a first grade student at Osborne Elementary, shared his plan for How to Catch a Tooth Fairy and Destiny Taylor, a second grade student at Prestonsburg Elementary allowed Webb to read her book, Mind Over Matter, to the audience. Slone Akers, a fourth grade student at May Valley Elementary, shared her experience traveling with her book Me in NYC. Another student, McDowell Elementary third graders Jaxon Ward, told the audience about some local Buildings From Long Ago.

“The board team and I truly enjoy this program and reading the students’ books,” Webb commented. “From books on grandparents and friendship to pets to learning to play an instrument, we have some talented writers. We also want to thank our school coordinators. These ladies do an amazing job and make this program successful year after year.”

School coordinators include: Stephannie Marsillett, Adams Middle School; Angela Coleman, Allen Central Middle; Lisa Childers, Allen Elementary; Jolean Blackburn, Betsy Layne Elementary; Cecilia Prater, Duff Elementary; Bridget Vanover, May Valley Elementary; Sara Lance, McDowell Elementary; Monica Compton, Prestonsburg Elementary; Kim Stumbo, South Floyd Middle; and Tessica Strong, Stumbo Elementary. Program events are coordinated by Pam Caudill, who works with the school coordinators.

Board Chair Sherry Robinson closed the program, stating, “Dr. Webb and I believe that our Young Authors is the only program of its kind in the state. We’re very proud of all of our talented writers and thank you all for your continued support of our students and their writing.”

A breakdown of the winners from the Young Authors Celebration follows.

Kindergarten Winners: Myra Griffith (PES); Jayden Isaac (MVES); Ashley Blankenship (OES); Haven Ayala (MVES); Jude Ward (MES); Evan Keathley (Duff); Austin Risner (MVES); Daniel Lewis (MVES); Emily Kate Hayes (MVES).

First Grade Winners: Blake Taylor (OES); Ayden Mitchell (JMS); Ava Bailey (MVES); Hanna Slone (OES); Colten Hamilton (BLES); Bryson Manns (Duff); Hunter Webb (MVES); Carli Artrip (MVES); Logan Slone (MVES).

Second Grade Winners: Ava Mays (OES); Destiny Taylor (PES); Allie Roberts (JMS); Brody Hicks (PES); Kyria Barnette (MVES); Gage Burchett (AES); Kassidy May (MVES); Alec Vance (MVES); Lydia Johnson (JMS).

Third Grade Winners: Nicholas Lyons (PES); Sierra Slone (AES); Noah Gasparac (AES); Tyler Keathley (MVES); Max Strong (JMS); Victoria Bradford (OES); JuliOna Holbrook (OES); Jaxon Ward (MES); Whitney R. Hall (MVES).

Fourth Grade Winners: Holly Boyd and Lilly Boyd (MVES); Slone Akers (MVES); Chase Kidd (BLES); Olivia McKinney (MVES); Madison Hammonds (PES); Celina Johnson (PES); Leah Kate Burchett (PES); Madison Anderson (MVES); Paisley Akers (PES).

Fifth Grade Winners: Jayden Rose (AES); Koen Reeves (PES); Laci O’Quinn (MVES); Megan Woods (AES); Alexa Morris (MVES); Mayson Delong (MVES); Emma Bailey (MVES); Kendyll Hall (MVES).

Sixth Grade Winners: Hannah Philpot (AES); Matt Johnson ( ACMS); Jayden Conley (ACMS); Kaitlyn Hager (AMS); Katrina Harris (AMS); Greyson Compton (SFMS); Madison Little (SFMS); Alex Begley (ACMS); Connor Fugate ( AMS).

Seventh Grade Winners: Logan Morrison (SFMS); Amelia Wallace (ACMS); Chelsi Lykins (AMS); Jaxon Braxton (AES); Chandra McCoy (AMS); Madison Little (SFMS); Alexis Sword (ACMS); Tori Madison Hall (SFMS); Kamryn Shannon (SFMS).

Eighth Grade Winners: Karranda Newsome (JMS); Dominick Rivera (SFMS); Chloe Watson (SFMS); Jhaughanessy Morris (ACMS); Lindsay Caudill (ACMS); Belle Little (ACMS); Savannah Hackworth (AMS); Caleb Rose (AMS); Kelli Hopson (AMS).

Cover Winners: K-Second – Hudson Elliott (PES); Third-Fifth – Laci O’Quinn (MVES); Sixth-Eighth – Chandra McCoy (AMS).

Kindergarten winners from the 31st Young Authors Celebration are pictured. Blake Taylor, a first grade student at Osborne Elementary, shared his plan for How to Catch a Tooth Fairy